Booker T On How AEW Can Get Back On Track Following Full Gear

AEW's Full Gear pay-per-view on November 19 featured the triumphant return of The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks), as well as MJF becoming AEW World Champion for the first time. Many fans on social media praised the event as one that helped the company get back on track following turmoil of the All Out backstage brawl involving CM Punk, The Elite, and others. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T weighed in with his thoughts on the subject on "The Hall of Fame" podcast.

"I like everything about MJF," Booker said. "I watch him work in the ring, as well as outside of the ring, and it seems like he's a student of the game still. I heard a little bit of the press conference he did after ... and he said the ship has been righted. I think that's what that company needs more than anything. I think they need to get on a track to where people will focus on the show as opposed to the drama that's going on or the individuals. I think when you got a show, it's gotta be focused on everything that's going on and everybody on that show in order to make it successful."

Booker said it's a problem when one person becomes the focus of the show. He said that's not what the fans want, as evidenced by the anti-Punk chant when The Elite made its entrance at Full Gear. Booker made an analogy about politicians needing to work together as opposed to against each other and said it's the same in pro wrestling.



