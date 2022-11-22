'Cheer' Star Gabi Butler Shares Big WWE News

From Logan Paul to Pat McAfee, WWE has had success signing talent from outside of the wrestling world.

That trend continued today with the Next-In-Line program as PEOPLE has announced that Gabi Butler, the Netflix "Cheer" star, has agreed to a deal with the company during the exclusive interview.

Butler last appeared for WWE in Nashville when the company held tryouts during their SummerSlam week, stating that she was "blown away by what they put on," mentioning how she "fell in love with wrestling" after attending the tryout.

The 24-year-old stated to PEOPLE that she is very "new to the sport" of professional wrestling, having spent most of her time focusing on the gymnastics world and cheerleading. When talking about the comparisons between cheer and the WWE, Butler laughed, stating that during the tryout it was like "I was watching a cheerleading competition, but wrestling edition." The newest WWE signee also noted that the tryout "opened my eyes to the athleticism and the dedication" of the athletes in the WWE.

While at WWE SummerSlam, Stephanie McMahon, Co-CEO of the company, impressed Butler, who spent time around the new signing, stating that McMahon "really inspired" her to make this transition. Butler wasn't the only athlete to appear during the tryout, as former NBA Los Angeles Lakers forward Dwight Howard also attended, showing his skills during promo class.

The report suggests that Butler will be sent to the WWE Performance Center, the usual landing spot for WWE signees outside the wrestling world. Butler currently has two years of eligibility as a collegiate athlete and will continue to decide where she'll take her talents next in school, as she's currently weighing her options for where to go next for school.