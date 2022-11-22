Matt Cardona Taunts Fans With Possible WWE Royal Rumble Entry

Matt Cardona continues to tease fans on social media that he could be headed back to WWE.

On November 22, Cardona tweeted a photo of his name in a stylized font like that of the classic Royal Rumble logo and captioned it with "buzzer sound." WWE's annual Royal Rumble event is two months out and there has been speculation surrounding Cardona's potential return.

Following the news that Cardona's wife Chelsea Green is expected to return to WWE, new reports emerged detailing how WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque would be interested in bringing Cardona back to the company following the work he has done on the independent scene the last two years. Cardona spent 14 years in WWE as Zack Ryder and won several titles including the United States, Intercontinental, and "Raw" Tag Team Championship. He was unfortunately released in April 2020 as part of mass budget cuts attributed to the global pandemic.

Since then, Cardona has been featured in Impact Wrestling, NWA, and GCW, just to name a few. He's gone on record stating that his indie schedule is currently busier than his former WWE schedule, and he's not "actively trying" to return to WWE. With that being said, he would pick up the phone if he received a call from Levesque, although he's currently focused on having fun and making money with his current ventures. If the self-proclaimed Internet Champion does indeed return to WWE though, he has made this clear that he would like to be known as Matt Cardona because "Zack Ryder is dead."