Damien Priest Reportedly Auditioned For Major Movie Franchise

Damian Priest has been spending most of his time these days wreaking havoc with his fellow Judgment Day members on "WWE Monday Night Raw." But for a brief moment in time, The Artist Formerly Known as Punishment Martinez was perhaps looking to do what AEW World Champion MJF recently did, which was take a breather in the ring in favor of that good old silver screen.

Fightful Select reported earlier in the afternoon that Priest had been approached by producers of the Marvel Studios film "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" while the film had been in production. Priest was reportedly asked to read for two roles, including the role of Namor, the Talokan king that served as the film's main antagonist.

Despite being approached, Fightful was unable to confirm whether Priest ever did a reading or audition for Namor, or the other proposed role, which Fightful was also unable to confirm. As many who have seen "Wakanda Forever" have surely noted, Priest was ultimately not cast in the role, with Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta being cast as Namor instead. Ironically enough, Huerta is also connected to wrestling, having previously played legendary luchador Blue Demon in a TV series of the same name, loosely based on Demon's life.

While Priest may have lost out on a big role in one of the biggest blockbusters of the year, he still has a lot to look forward to coming up this weekend at WWE Survivor Series. While he will not be in action, Priest, along with Judgment Day members Rhea Ripley, and Dominik Mysterio will be in the corner of their leader, Finn Balor, as he takes on AJ Styles in singles action.