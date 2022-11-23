Hammerstone Speculates About When MJF Could Stop Wrestling

Maxwell Jacob Friedman successfully fulfilled his All Elite destiny, becoming the company's world champion at Saturday's Full Gear pay-per-view, defeating Jon Moxley in the process. At the young age of 26, MJF has one of the brightest futures in the wrestling business.

Aside from in the ring, Friedman has also started to dabble in Hollywood, landing a role in Zac Efron's new film "The Iron Claw," reportedly playing Lance Von Erich, although that hasn't been confirmed as of this writing. The film will follow the "rise and fall of the Von Erich family," being led by Efron playing Kevin.

With the start of his acting career taking off in this film, someone who used to share a locker room with MJF, Major League Wrestling World Champion Alexander Hammerstone, believes fans could be deprived of MJF's greatness due to his success in the film.

"What a miraculous wrestling career that might never be," Hammerstone said during an AdFreeShows.com exclusive interview. "Listen, if he's as good and incredible in the acting world as he is in wrestling, which let's be honest, he most likely is going to be, he might be done with wrestling before he's 30. He still has plenty of time to get to the top and enjoy his time and make a smooth exit, but I think that's most likely what he's going to do.

"The only downside to that is that we're not going to enjoy another decade of MJF in wrestling and what he can contribute. I really think if this goes as well as I think it's going to for him, it's going to be the first of many things for him."

