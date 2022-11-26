Jeff Jarrett Hates That This AEW Star Is His Son's Favorite

WWE and TNA Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett returned to the ring at the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view on November 19, teaming with Jay Lethal in a losing effort against Sting and Darby Allin in a no-disqualification tag team match. Jarrett, who recently joined AEW as Director of Business Development, had his son, Kody, with him throughout the weekend's AEW festivities in Newark, N.J. He discussed an awkward conversation he had with his son after bumping into a WWE talent at the airport.

"Get off the flight in Atlanta. We connected. Literally, we're walking off the gate and walking down, because Sunday afternoons are busy, ran into ol' Doc Gallows (Luke Gallows in WWE)," Jarrett said on the "My World" podcast. "I told Kody as we were walking to our gate to the next flight, I said, 'Buddy, you have had a weekend.' He just grinned from ear to ear and said, 'You know, Darby's my favorite wrestler.' Doesn't make me happy."

Jarrett was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018 and was later hired by the company as a backstage producer. He eventually joined WWE's creative team before departing the promotion during the COVID-19 pandemic. In January 2022, Jarrett returned to the ring to face Effy at GCW's The Wrld On GCW at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City, and he teamed with Lethal against Ric Flair and Andrade El Idolo at Ric Flair's Last Match in July in Nashville, Tenn. "The Last Outlaw" had returned to WWE in May, assuming the role of Senior Vice President of Live Events. He left WWE in August.

