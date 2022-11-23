Ronda Rousey Is A Heavy Favorite And More WWE Survivor Series Betting Odds

The weekend is ever nearer, and Survivor Series: WarGames comes to us live this Saturday from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. With the WarGames matches between the men and the women the main attraction of the event, there are only two title matches to look forward to. With that in mind, BetOnline has dropped their odds, starting with the WWE "SmackDown" Women's Championship match.

"SmackDown" Women's Championship Match

Ronda Rousey (c): -4000

Shotzi: +850

Men's WarGames Match

The Bloodline: -150

Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens: +110

Women's WarGames Match

Team Bayley: -300

Team Belair: +200

WWE United States Championship Match

Seth Rollins (c): -400

Austin Theory: +200

Bobby Lashley: +1600

Singles Match

AJ Styles: -400

Finn Balor: +250

To say Rousey is a heavy favorite ahead of her match with Shotzi would be an understatement, but Rousey is very much a heavy favorite going into that one as she looks to retain her "SmackDown" Women's Championship. Elsewhere on the card, The Bloodline is favored to get past the Brawling Brutes, McIntyre, and KO, while Team Bayley (Damage CTRL, Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley) have been given the edge to emerge victorious over Team Bianca Belair (Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, and a fifth partner), Seth Rollins is favored over his opponents Theory and Lashley, and AJ Styles is favored over The Judgment Day's Finn Balor.

Be sure to catch Survivor Series this Saturday on Peacock (US); or Sunday on the WWE Network (Australia, Canada, UK), and Kayo Sports (Australia).