Ronda Rousey Is A Heavy Favorite And More WWE Survivor Series Betting Odds
The weekend is ever nearer, and Survivor Series: WarGames comes to us live this Saturday from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. With the WarGames matches between the men and the women the main attraction of the event, there are only two title matches to look forward to. With that in mind, BetOnline has dropped their odds, starting with the WWE "SmackDown" Women's Championship match.
"SmackDown" Women's Championship Match
Ronda Rousey (c): -4000
Shotzi: +850
Men's WarGames Match
The Bloodline: -150
Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens: +110
Women's WarGames Match
Team Bayley: -300
Team Belair: +200
WWE United States Championship Match
Seth Rollins (c): -400
Austin Theory: +200
Bobby Lashley: +1600
Singles Match
AJ Styles: -400
Finn Balor: +250
To say Rousey is a heavy favorite ahead of her match with Shotzi would be an understatement, but Rousey is very much a heavy favorite going into that one as she looks to retain her "SmackDown" Women's Championship. Elsewhere on the card, The Bloodline is favored to get past the Brawling Brutes, McIntyre, and KO, while Team Bayley (Damage CTRL, Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley) have been given the edge to emerge victorious over Team Bianca Belair (Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, and a fifth partner), Seth Rollins is favored over his opponents Theory and Lashley, and AJ Styles is favored over The Judgment Day's Finn Balor.
Be sure to catch Survivor Series this Saturday on Peacock (US); or Sunday on the WWE Network (Australia, Canada, UK), and Kayo Sports (Australia).