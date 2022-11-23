Sheamus Describes His Mindset Regarding Young WWE Talent

Sheamus has been wrestling for WWE since 2006 and has been part of the main roster since 2009, meaning he's seen plenty of faces come and go over the years. Sometimes, a few faces come in and completely change the game for a veteran superstar. Heading into Survivor Series "The Celtic Warrior" spoke with CBS Sports' Shakiel Mahjouri about what it means to him to consistently see fresh faces coming into the fold.

"I've always been of the mindset that younger talent coming up are fresh, and you should use that as motivation," Sheamus said. "You don't use that to hold them down, you use that to bring them up and inspire you."

As for the Sheamus himself, few superstars have been praised as much as he has this year — something he undoubtedly owes to his in-ring work and overall consistency. That, and a couple of brawling brutes in the form of Ridge Holland and Butch. Over the several few months, they've been making their mark together on "SmackDown." Their popularity has risen drastically as a group and Sheamus has spoken about them before as two people who have reinvigorated him in WWE. Having those two in his ear has kept things fresh.

"Ridge had the 'Peaky Blinders' look," he continued, "and it just fit for both of us. I was already aware of Pete Dunne and how good he is, he's an incredible mind for what we do. So we're doing stuff together and I'll ask them what they think — there's no I've been here the longest and this is my idea, and that's the way it has to be."

