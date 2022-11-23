Respect For Triple H Played A Factor In WWE Star Returning

Mia Yim has expressed gratitude for returning to WWE one year after she was let go by the company, and she singled out Paul "Triple H" Levesque for enabling the resumption of her spotlight time within the company.

Speaking on "Bleav in Pro Wrestling," Yim declared she "always loved working under Triple H at NXT. It was with all my friends, it was easy to talk to him."

Still, Yim admitted surprise that she was called back to the promotion.

"I wasn't expecting much, just because we were recently married [and] just bought a house," she said, referring to her February wedding to AEW wrestler Keith Lee. Yim added that she was "keeping busy in my real life, but also still busy working and just trying to get my footing – you know, get that light back under my butt."

After leaving WWE last year, Yim took a five-month hiatus before returning to IMPACT Wrestling, where she worked before her first WWE stint. Yim finished her run with IMPACT last month when Triple H reached out to her.

"And it just kind of came out of nowhere," she said. "And with Triple H running everything. I couldn't say no. He is someone I respect – he's so smart and creative ... it was an easy decision for me."

While her WWE return had a strange hiccup regarding a name change that was abruptly reversed, she nonetheless made an impressive re-emergence on the November 14 edition of "Raw" by scoring her first-ever singles victory on a WWE main roster show when she defeated Tamina.