WWE NXT Suffers Lowest Viewership Numbers Since Summer

"WWE NXT" has encountered some viewership numbers the program hasn't seen since the summer. Wrestlenomics shared viewership information for Tuesday night and the November 22 episode of "NXT" was watched by an average of 624,000 viewers. That's the lowest total viewership since August 9. Compared to last week, "NXT" was down six percent.

The key demographic accrued an even bigger drop. The episode was watched by an average of 151,000 viewers aged 18-49, totaling a 0.12 P18-49 rating. That's the lowest the number has been since June 28 and a 30 percent drop from last week's 217,000.

Looking back at a year ago, the total viewership of "NXT" remains relatively the same. The November 23, 2021 episode was watched by 625,000 viewers on average, only 1,000 more than this week's episode. The key demographic, however, is down. The episode one year ago this week had a 0.14 P18-49 rating.

Tuesday's episode saw Toxic Attraction kick everything off as the faction gained the upper hand on Kayden Carter and Katana Chance. Cora Jade defeated Wendy Choo, causing the latter to seemingly steer into a character change. Speaking of character change, the former Reggie (one-time sommelier to Carmella) was re-debuted as the mysterious SCRYPTS and defeated Guru Raaj. The recently heel-turned Zoey Stark defeated Sol Ruca, Schism took a moment to reflect on Thanksgiving which led to them powerbombing an "audience member" through a table. Pretty Deadly retained their "NXT" Tag TeamTitles against Chase U and the main event had Wes Lee defeat Carmelo Hayes to keep his North American Championship. Post-match, we saw the "NXT" return of Dijak (formerly T-Bar on the main roster).