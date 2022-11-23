Mick Foley Names Current WWE & AEW Stars He Wishes He Could Wrestle

Mick Foley is one of the most memorable performers WWE has ever seen. A three-time WWE Champion, he wrestled his final match in 2012 and was ultimately inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013. Now for a lot of athletes, there's always going to be a 'What if...' moment. That may not be the case for the Hardcore Legend, but that doesn't stop him from dreaming. In fact, there are plenty of talented WWE and AEW stars active today, and on the latest episode of "Foley is Pod," he had his say on those he wishes he could mix it up with if he were in his prime.

"I would love to work with [Jon] Moxley," Foley said. In fact, he was originally supposed to have a match with Dean Ambrose at SummerSlam in August 2012, but doctors could not medically clear him, leading to his in-ring retirement. The list of Foley's dream opponents didn't end there, however.

"Bray Wyatt, I imagine the promos could be really cool," he continued. "And I always liked working with people who had polar opposite styles of mine, so somebody like Darby Allin and Ricochet." In the past, he's mentioned that his Last Man Standing match against Triple H at No Way Out would've been the perfect exit for him — and, the perfect end to his career. Instead, Foley went on to wrestle several more matches for WWE before joining TNA. Eventually, he made his way back to WWE, and his final match came as a participant in the 2012 Royal Rumble.

