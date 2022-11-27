Mia Yim Wants This Tag Match At WWE Evolution 2

There's been a lot of discussion on women's wrestling lately.

Over the course of the last decade, more all-women events have emerged, including NWA's Empowerrr last year, and WWE's Evolution in 2018. As the anniversaries of those pay-per-views recently passed, many fans inquired into the possibility of a sequel to each show. While the likelihood of a second Empowerrr iteration remains in question, WWE Superstars have sounded more hopeful for an Evolution 2 event.

In a theoretical Evolution 2 pay-per-view, Mia Yim was recently asked who she would like to face off with at the event.

"If there are no rules whatsoever, I would want Ronda [Rousey] and Shayna [Baszler] versus me and Gail Kim," Yim told Steve Fall's "Ten Count."

"The Queen of Spades" Shayna Baszler was one of Yim's real-life roommates, while Gail Kim serves as a producer for IMPACT Wrestling, where Yim worked prior to her return to WWE. In addition, the duo faced off a number of times during Yim's first run in IMPACT, where she used the ring name Jade. "The Baddest Woman On The Planet" Ronda Rousey has never encountered Yim in the ring, but currently stands as an on-screen ally alongside Baszler on "SmackDown," and is a fitting tag team partner for her.

Though no official word on Evolution 2 has been given by WWE, Yim wants to see it happen.

"I was there [in WWE] for the first one, but I wasn't on any matches or anything, but watching it is like, 'I need to be on the next one,'" she said. "So I hope there's another one, and I hope I get to be a part of it."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Ten Count" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.