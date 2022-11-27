Saraya Lists The Women She Wants To Wrestle In AEW

Saraya has already conquered a top star in the AEW women's division in Dr. Britt Baker, but she's hungry for more. Following her impressive victory over the former AEW Women's World Champion at Full Gear, Saraya now has her eyes on some other competition.

The former WWE Divas Champion recently returned after a nearly five-year hiatus, after receiving medical clearance to re-enter the ring. Though Saraya's in-ring status is currently limited to about one match a month per instruction from her doctor, she offered up some viable next opponents for herself, which includes the AEW Women's World Champion, Jamie Hayter.

"I would love to face Jamie Hayter," Saraya told "AEW Unrestricted" recently. "She's such a huge babyface. People absolutely adore her. It's so cool to see and she's so humble about it [too]."

Saraya named two former AEW Women's World Champions as other possible options, including former WWE Superstar, Toni Storm. "I saw her in WWE, but at that point, I couldn't wrestle anymore. I was like, 'Man, that's bittersweet too.' I get to watch her, which is awesome, but I don't get to face her, which is annoying. I've always just loved her work, so I'd love to face her," she said. In addition, she noted that Nyla Rose is also on her list.

Saraya said TBS Champion Jade Cargill is an AEW star she could tell a good story with and believes Cargill has been vastly improving her skillset, not only in her in-ring work but also in promos. "I would love to be able to have that story with her and have those face-to-faces and backstages and eventually have a match with it," she said.



