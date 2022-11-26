Shawn Spears Comments On Wife Cassie Lee's Wrestling Future

Cassie Lee and Shawn Spears are prioritizing parenthood, which Spears revealed recently. In August, the wrestling couple unveiled a major life update to the world, with the announcement of Cassie's pregnancy.

The duo will soon welcome a baby boy to the world, and they will subsequently shift their focus to being good parents, as per the AEW star. "Right now, It's just all about being a mom," Spears recently said at the "K&S Wrestlefest" virtual signing. "Same with me. Dad first, everything else, second."

Earlier in April, Lee and her tag team partner Jessie McKay announced that they would be taking a step back from professional wrestling, as they sought out other potential opportunities. Collectively known as The IInspiration, the two last featured on Impact Wrestling, where they captured the Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Championship in October 2021, before losing the titles to The Influence at Sacrifice in March.

When asked about his wife's possible future in wrestling, Spears reiterated that her primary focus will be on their first child. However, he doesn't totally rule out a return for her in the future. "Ask her again in like six months, it might be different," he said. "People change and they change their opinions all the time."

The AEW star said he hopes for his talented wife to return to the wrestling landscape alongside McKay. "I think her and Jess[ica McKay] scratched the surface of what they're capable of. So selfishly, I'd like to see them in the ring again."

The IInspiration last wrestled at Impact's Rebellion show in April, losing their rematch against The Influence for the tag team titles.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "K&S Wrestlefest" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.