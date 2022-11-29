From Bullet Club To Judgement Day, Finn Bálor Proves He's A Natural Born Leader

Regardless of the promotion he's represented, Finn Bálor has proven time again that he will excel when presented with a challenge. Whether it was his time in NJPW that marked the genesis of The Bullet Club, or his memorable run in WWE, Bálor has set himself above the pack with consistency and leadership skills.

He has often been placed at the forefront of the groups he's in — The Bullet Club in New Japan, the Bálor Club variant in WWE alongside Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, and The Judgment Day faction alongside Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio.

Bálor's ability to elevate himself and his allies started truly shining through with the first rendition of The Bullet Club. The former Universal Champion revealed in a 2015 episode of "Talk Is Jericho" that he was the one with the original idea for the group. His inspiration for the "Bullet Club" title was because he was nicknamed "the real shooter" and Karl Anderson was fondly called "Machine Gun." Bálor, Anderson, Bad Luck Fale, Tama Tonga, Luke Gallows, and The Young Bucks — Matt and Nick Jackson — went on to dominate their respective divisions.

Though his intention was for it to just be him and Bad Luck Fale as his bodyguard, management altered the plans slightly to make it a faction. Bálor was the reigning IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion when the group started gaining steam, and then went on to win the Best of the Super Juniors tournament.