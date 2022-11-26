Saraya Wants To Get Her Brother On An AEW Dark Show

It's no secret that Saraya comes from a family of professional wrestlers, with a good bit of that story told in the film "Fighting With My Family." Most recently, for her first match back in almost five years, Saraya had family in attendance at AEW Full Gear, sitting ringside to cheer her on against Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D.

There in Newark, New Jersey, with a front-row seat was Saraya's older brother Zak. Widely known as Zak Zodiak or Zak Knight on the wrestling scene, he has been making his rounds on the independents lately, including the World Association Of Wrestling and Revolution Pro. However, Saraya would like to see her brother involved in her new AEW stomping grounds.

"Please, we have to get my brother Zak, because Zak has never 'made it' and it's so frustrating," she told "AEW Unrestricted." "He tries so hard. We need to get him on an 'AEW Dark' show or something like that, so we can showcase his thing," she added. "He just did New Japan [Pro Wrestling, last month] and the people, they loved him, so they're bringing him back again."

Saraya also added that she'd like to get her two nephews, Ricky Knight Jr. and Patrick, into the mix. With AEW's recent announcement of their United Kingdom debut next year, "The Glampire" assured she "will plug them and try and get them on the 'Dark' show." The recent AEW signee further discussed the company's impending ventures in the U.K., describing it as "perfect timing" for her. With her family based across the pond, Saraya is "really, really excited" about AEW's visit.