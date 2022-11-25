Kurt Angle Thinks WWE Should've Never Released Recently Returned Star

Since Paul "Triple H" Levesque has taken over as WWE's Chief Content Officer, many familiar faces have made their way back to the company. From Karrion Kross and Hit Row to Johnny Gargano and Bray Wyatt, there has been no shortage of returning talent. If you ask WWE Hall of Famer and Olympic Gold Medalist Kurt Angle, however, he believes one superstar in particular should've never been released in the first place.

"Braun's (Strowman) a very valuable asset," Angle said on "The Kurt Angle Show." "He should've never left WWE, should've never happened." Strowman was released back in June 2021 alongside the likes of Aleister Black, Ruby Riott, and Buddy Murphy — with the latter three now in AEW — but he made his return to WWE on the September 5 episode of "WWE Raw," disrupting a Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Match and cleaning house in the process. He's gone on to wrestle several matches since, including a recent big win over fellow giant Omos at Crown Jewel. Angle could not believe the company would let someone like Strowman go, but ultimately he says he found his way back and that's what matters now.

"You don't let a guy like that go," Angle continued. "I don't know how or why that happened." The former World Heavyweight Champion pointed to the "Monster of All Monster's" personality in a positive way, noting that his sense of humor made him fun to be around. "Braun Strowman's back in the right place," he declared. "He needs to be in WWE. That's where he deserves to be."

