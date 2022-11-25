Kurt Angle Endorses New Survivor Series Changes

Survivor Series is getting a facelift this year with the addition of WarGames getting fans buzzing about the fresh approach. This is the first time WarGames will be utilized with WWE's main roster; the match concept originated in WCW before being resurrected in "NXT" in recent years. As a result, WWE has chosen to feature two WarGames matches — one men's and one women's — which is a major departure from the traditional Survivor Series elimination matches that have come to define the event over the years, most recently between the "Raw" and "SmackDown" brands. Some fans have grown tiresome of the same formula year after year, which has led many to praise the upcoming change.

On a recent episode "The Kurt Angle Show," WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle offered his thoughts on the changes to this version of Survivor Series and the WarGames concept straying from the usual formula. "I do get it, you do want to change it up," Angle said. "I think that Survivor Series is probably the most unimportant top four pay-per-view of the year ... it's not that appealing. There's no World Championship going on in that match," he added. "It's just four vs four. The WarGames match is from WCW, and I thought that was a great idea. It's a great gimmick match, people love it, and you want to do what people love."

Saturday night, The Bloodline will take on The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and now Kevin Owens in the men's WarGames match. On the women's side, Damage CTRL will team with Nikki Cross and The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley to take on "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim, and a mystery partner to be revealed tonight on "SmackDown."