Mandy Rose Wants A Match With This WWE Hall Of Famer

Mandy Rose has been the "NXT" Women's Champion since October 26, 2021 — making her just the third woman to hold a title continuously for a full year. She retained her title on the November 15 episode of "NXT," outlasting Alba Fyre in a Last Woman Standing Match, albeit with a little bit of help from Isla Dawn. Still, she is the longest-reigning "NXT" Women's Champion in history and isn't looking to slow down anytime soon. On that episode, though, some may say she made her entrance dressed similarly to how WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella used to present — so much so that the Bella twins even responded to it. And while the champ doesn't see it that way, she always knew the internet was going to go there.

"I had the outfit on backstage and I said do I look like way too much like Nikki right now?" Rose said on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet." "Like, I'm definitely going to get ripped on the internet. And that's what happened."

Ultimately, Rose went ahead with the outfit anyway and the internet acted accordingly. When the idea of a match between the two of them was floated past her, however, the champ's interest was piqued. "I'm just saying, she did say she wants one more match, so..." she continued. "We have a little bit of similar backgrounds." That said, Rose continued to credit Nikki for paving the way for her and other women like her, holding up their legacy every step of the way.

"She was always one to want to have people respect her more and she did gain that respect over the years, but in the beginning, it wasn't maybe so much like that. So I feel like there is a little story there."