Kurt Angle Thinks Triple H Would Have Had 'Five-Star Matches' With WWE Monster

Kurt Angle may no longer be part of the WWE roster, but during his final run he believes things should've gone a little differently. For instance, Kurt Angle was selected by Stephanie McMahon to captain Team "Raw" in their Survivor Series match in 2017. During the bout, Triple H — his own teammate — hit him with a Pedigree, allowing Shane McMahon to eliminate Angle. While "Raw" still went on to win the match, bad blood between Angle, Stephanie, and Triple H remained. However, Ronda Rousey's arrival was imminent, and any tension between the Olympic gold medalist and "The Game" was in service of that.

"It was used to help build the match between Ronda, myself, Triple H, and Stephanie," Angle said on "The Kurt Angle Show." "I understand why they planted the seed, I just don't agree with what they did with Braun (Strowman) there." Strowman was part of Angle's team, but H's attack made little sense to the monster. That's because after putting Angle down, he still hit the Pedigree on Shane to win the match — leaving him and Strowman as the surviving two from "Raw," but also leading to a beat down courtesy of Strowman. The seed for a major match may have been planted but Angle believes the "Monster Among Men" was an unnecessary casualty, noting that something greater could've come out of it.

"Screw me over, that made sense," he continued, "but the thing with Braun Strowman ... just made him look like an idiot. I think that if they would've had a program together it would've been great, and I think that Triple H and Braun Strowman would have had some five-star matches." Instead, the WWE Universe never got to see those two lock up at all, and Triple H was forced to retire due to medical issues early in 2022.

