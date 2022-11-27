Titus O'Neil Reveals The WWE Pairing He'd Like To Work With

Despite being inactive as an in-ring competitor in recent years, Titus O'Neil remains a proud member of the WWE family. His absence from the ring, one that has spanned over two years, is largely due to recurring knee injuries, as well as his obligations as a Global Ambassador for the WWE.

Recently, O'Neil talked with wrestling legends Gerald Briscoe and John "Bradshaw" Layfield on the "Stories with Briscoe and Bradshaw Show" and mentioned his continued desire to return to the ring. "I truly like my position here in the WWE as a global ambassador, and continue to go out and set legacies with my fellow male and female superstars," O'Neil prefaced before teasing a potential return program sometime in the future. "I definitely would like to be opposite JBL in the ring, he and Corbin." Titus jokingly stated, to which JBL was quick to remind his guest and the audience that his in-ring career was over.

O'Neil's in-ring aspirations are seemingly on an indefinite hold despite this joke, as he then reiterated that he's happy with his role outside of the ring. "We're kinda in that same space," Titus told Bradshaw, "I'll get physical if I need to, but I'd much rather be the one to calm your heat down."

Titus went on to praise JBL's recent return to television as Baron Corbin's manager on WWE television. "Between you and Sami Zayn being on television, it's been so entertaining."

While not competing in the ring, O'Neil was last seen on WWE television during WrestleMania 37 weekend, where he hosted the event and was the recipient of the Warrior Award as a part of that year's WWE Hall of Fame ceremony.