Triple H Addresses The Future Of Traditional Survivor Series Matches

WWE Survivor Series received a bit of a shakeup this year, with the introduction of WarGames to the main roster landscape. For the first time, the grueling structure made itself available to the Superstars of "Raw" and "Smackdown," with a men's and women's iteration of the match, respectively. This year, the WarGames concept served as a "refresh" to the Survivor Series layout, which typically featured five-on-five elimination-style tag team matches in years prior.

While WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque believes WarGames "worked out incredibly well" at the premium live event this year, he wasn't completely sure if Survivor Series would be the permanent home for the unique match type. During the post-Survivor Series press conference, he clarified the possible future of the traditional Survivor Series setup.

"I don't think we're done with anything," he said. "I think that when we look at it together as a whole, it's about what's best for our fans in the moment. Sometimes stuff needs a break for a while."

Levesque continued, explaining that sometimes the absence of a concept will make people realize "it's iconic" or rejuvenate their interest in it. "I think it was the right year [to change things up]. We all looked at it and decided internally that it was the right year for us to maybe freshen up the concept a little bit, that either the five-on-five tags and maybe even just the straight-out 'Raw' versus 'SmackDown' was a bit tired and maybe needed a refresh. So that's what we did."

The "E" in WWE remains an important value, as Levesque noted the company just wants "to give everybody the best entertainment." Accordingly, a trial-and-error process was put in place to "see if fans enjoy" a particular idea or concept, or if needs an adjustment. You're constantly evaluating everything you do," Levesque said. "You have to, otherwise you stagnate and die."