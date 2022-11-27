Alexa Bliss Reveals Her Top WWE Goal For 2023

Alexa Bliss isn't driven by gold, but rather by the creative component of professional wrestling.

"The Five Feet of Fury" has racked up quite an impressive resume in WWE, including five world championships and three stints as a WWE Women's Tag Team Champion. With her numerous accolades, Bliss recently shared that she could envision herself in the company's Hall of Fame one day, but at this point in her career, championships aren't her main priority.

Speaking with BT Sport's Rob Armstrong, the former "Raw" Women's Champion revealed her ultimate goal for the upcoming 2023 year. "I want to evolve my character and see what else I can become," she said. Bliss previously felt her character was "in limbo" following her television return in May, but believes "there is a lot more to explore" for this current iteration.

Bliss continued, reiterating that while she "would love to be champion again" sometime, she'd rather be a challenger right now. "For me, I feel, we see a lot of the same people hold titles, so it's nice to see new people hold titles," she said. "I was really super excited when Liv [Morgan] won the [SmackDown Women's] title. So, it's cool to have different opponents, and if I'm not going to be the champion, I want to be the person working opposite of the champion."

The multi-time champion added another belt to her collection a few weeks ago, winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships with Asuka. The duo then lost the titles five days later at Crown Jewel on November 5.

Though Bliss' on-screen direction seems a bit uncertain now, she previously revealed she had creative ideas brewing for her character. Unfortunately, "it just hasn't gotten there yet," as she said to "MackMania."