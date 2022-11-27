Undertaker Praises Recent WWE Premium Live Event

WWE's Survivor Series: WarGames was the final premium live event of the calendar year for WWE's main roster, and The Undertaker was impressed by what he saw throughout the night in Boston, MA.

The Deadman was backstage throughout the show, and he shared a picture of himself with WWE's Chairwoman and CEO Stephanie McMahon as he tweeted, "Always great to see my friend @StephMcMahon! Congratulations to all involved on #WarGames, really enjoyed it!" Making it clear that he was pleased by what he saw throughout the five matches on the card.

The Deadman had been in town because the latest of his "1 deadMan" shows took place over the weekend, which he has typically been doing around premium live event weekends. Of course, Survivor Series is a show close to Undertaker's heart, with this being the event where he debuted for WWE in 1990, while it was at the 2020 show where he gave his final farewell to the WWE Universe following his retirement.

The show was headlined by The Bloodline defeating the team of The Brawling Brutes, Kevin Owens, and Drew McIntyre after Sami Zayn officially proved himself to the faction, with the show closing as he was hugged by Roman Reigns and his previous nemesis, Jey Uso. Elsewhere on the card, Becky Lynch helped her team win a WarGames match, Ronda Rousey defended the "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship, and AJ Styles got one over on Finn Balor. As well as those results, Austin Theory became a two-time United States Champion by defeating Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley.