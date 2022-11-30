Finn Balor Discusses The Judgment Day As A Creative Outlet

Wrestling fans have seen many variations of Finn Balor over the years, whether that be leading Bullet Club, working as The Demon, or holding championship gold. Now he is thriving as the leader of The Judgment Day, a faction that seemed doomed at one point, but has been firing on all cylinders as of late.

From their feud against Edge and Rey Mysterio to their latest work involving AJ Styles and The Good Brothers, the group has been able to showcase their personalities heavily, with Balor getting to tap into the heel side of his personality. The faction hasn't gone into supernatural elements, but Balor admitted to "BT Sport" that they have been given a lot of creative freedom throughout this period which hadn't always been the case for him in WWE.

"That's something that was stifled for a lot of years, with the way things work, working for such a big company with so many different departments that you have to kind of keep happy," Balor said. "You have to keep all these departments happy and sometimes I [have] done that at the expense of my own happiness. That's something that I have changed in recent years, and I think it's helped me flourish certainly."

Balor got the chance to compete in singles action against Styles at WWE's Survivor Series: WarGames recently, but despite The Judgment Day's domination in recent months, he was defeated by the former WWE Champion.

