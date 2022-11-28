Colt Cabana Recently Lost Feeling In His Legs During AEW Match

AEW and ROH performer Colt Cabana made waves in the industry recently with his re-appearance on "AEW Dynamite" to face Chris Jericho for the ROH World Championship on November 2. During a recent episode of his "Art of Wrestling" podcast, Cabana shared that he made one simple mistake that night that could have ended his career, or possibly even his life.

The AEW star revealed that he was unable to find his normal wrestling socks while preparing for his match against Jericho, forcing him to buy a new pair. Unable to find a new pair of his preferred socks at the store, Cabana wound up choosing a set of compression socks. "What I don't realize is that I have essentially just made a tourniquet for the bottom half of my body," Cabana said.

Compression socks are meant to tighten up your legs to maintain blood flow, specifically for people who don't have strong blood flow. "I remember vividly thinking 'Man, I can't feel my legs. I guess it's just the nerves,'" Cabana continued. "By the time I did that moonsault to the outside, and had to run myself into the ring to go give Chris Jericho a 'flying a**hole,' I had absolutely nothing left in my body, and I just attributed that to the night of wrestling. But no, it was because I had literally cut off the supply of blood to my own legs, causing high blood pressure and low, low oxygen."