Colt Cabana Recently Lost Feeling In His Legs During AEW Match
AEW and ROH performer Colt Cabana made waves in the industry recently with his re-appearance on "AEW Dynamite" to face Chris Jericho for the ROH World Championship on November 2. During a recent episode of his "Art of Wrestling" podcast, Cabana shared that he made one simple mistake that night that could have ended his career, or possibly even his life.
The AEW star revealed that he was unable to find his normal wrestling socks while preparing for his match against Jericho, forcing him to buy a new pair. Unable to find a new pair of his preferred socks at the store, Cabana wound up choosing a set of compression socks. "What I don't realize is that I have essentially just made a tourniquet for the bottom half of my body," Cabana said.
Compression socks are meant to tighten up your legs to maintain blood flow, specifically for people who don't have strong blood flow. "I remember vividly thinking 'Man, I can't feel my legs. I guess it's just the nerves,'" Cabana continued. "By the time I did that moonsault to the outside, and had to run myself into the ring to go give Chris Jericho a 'flying a**hole,' I had absolutely nothing left in my body, and I just attributed that to the night of wrestling. But no, it was because I had literally cut off the supply of blood to my own legs, causing high blood pressure and low, low oxygen."
Cabana Recovers from the Match
After finishing the match, Cabana said he had a hard time moving at all. He made his way back to the trainers' room, where the company's medical officials told Cabana they weren't exactly sure what was happening. After getting assistance stripping off all of his wrestling gear, Cabana mentioned to the trainers that he had just bought a set of compression socks, which he was currently wearing. That information was enough to alert the medical officials as to what was happening.
"I was asked to lay back for the next two hours as ice was put all over my body," Cabana stated. "I was educated as to why you should not professionally wrestle in front of 10,000 people and almost a million people at home in compression socks. Hopefully my wrong can help somebody in the future."
Cabana had been largely missing from AEW programming since March, instead making appearances on ROH pay-per-views under the new ownership of Tony Khan. Many speculated that Cabana's absence had to do with CM Punk, as the pair had a very public falling out several years ago regarding disagreements over paying for lawyers in WWE's lawsuit against the two. However, Tony Khan has publicly stated that Punk never asked for Cabana to be removed from the AEW roster, implying that Khan made that decision himself.