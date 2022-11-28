Colt Cabana Opens Up About His Mental Health Struggle

Mental health is an incredibly important topic in all walks of life, and in recent years the professional wrestling industry has improved in that regard, with Colt Cabana often being at the forefront of that by speaking openly about things on his mind. That was the case recently when he admitted on his "Art Of Wrestling" podcast that he "got help in many different ways" to combat everything he has dealt with.

Cabana has been thrust into the spotlight once again due to claims that he was moved to the ROH roster because of CM Punk, as the former AEW World Champion then took shots at him during his infamous All Out media scrum moment. Cabana noted that he has been silent regarding that, which he said is because, "I am working on myself, privately."

"I am not going to say it's amazing or cured, it'll probably take years or decades, maybe I'll never be fully healed or understand what my head and heart, and feelings are going through," he said. "I am doing the work, I am not here to bash anyone ... I have learned that there's no right or wrong, I can't control what I can't control, I am trying to understand why I do things that I do and how I can control my feelings." Of course, with Cabana's name being discussed a lot recently in relation to his former friend Punk, there are many questions fans want to be answered. However, the AEW star pointed out that "there's certain stuff you don't want to bring up" when people get the chance to meet him. "I love talking wrestling ... but then once you bring up some stuff that has been traumatic for me over the years I shut down," he said. "Then you read on a message board somewhere that, 'Colt's a d**k.'"

