Top AEW Star Admits He's A 'Big Fan' Of Solo Sikoa

AEW star Ricky Starks is apparently just like the scores of wrestling fans deeply invested in WWE's The Bloodline storyline.

Starks proved as much during the 11/28 "WWE Raw," live-tweeting his appreciation of Solo Sikoa – the enforcer of WWE's top stable – while reacting to a photo of Sikoa's entrance pose at Survivor Series that has drawn comparisons to his own.

"Big fan. He's a beast," Starks wrote of Sikoa.

Subsequently, Starks referred to Sikoa as "the first Solo" when a fan compared the youngest Uso to the late Umaga.

In the same Twitter thread, Starks also acknowledged "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns as he admitted to being a "big fan" of the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Starks, the No. 1 contender to MJF's AEW World Championship, is set for the biggest match of his career at the third-annual "AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming," where he challenges the Salt of the Earth for AEW's top prize. The last two editions of the television special were also headlined by AEW World Title defenses, with Kenny Omega ending Jon Moxley's title reign on December 2, 2020, and Bryan Danielson and Adam Page wrestling a 60-minute time limit draw on December 15, 2021. In both instances, the challenger earned a title shot by winning the AEW World Title Eliminator tourney. Starks did the same this year with a victory over Ethan Page in the finals of the tourney on November 23.

With AEW announcing a promo segment with MJF for this week's "AEW Dynamite," the expectation is that Starks will interrupt the new AEW World Champion, a possibility that fans on social media are excited about – seeing as both men are renowned for their skills with the microphone. Incidentally, MJF and Starks have never wrestled a singles match before, dating back to their time in the indies. The only instance of them sharing a ring was in the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal in December 2021.