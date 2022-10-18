Solo Sikoa Calls Fellow The Bloodline Member 'One In A Million'

Long before there was "The Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn, he portrayed El Generico, a simple luchador character from Mexico that coined the catchphrase, "Ole!" Zayn sported the mask for over a decade, from some of his very first matches until signing with WWE and debuting in "NXT." Without his lucha getup in developmental, Zayn worked his way up to multiple titles in WWE. If his accomplishments up until this point of his career aren't enough, it's easy to see Zayn's brilliance just by watching his weekly interactions with The Bloodline and whoever they are feuding against. He commands the audience's attention with his lively, elaborate mic work and his strategic, technical style inside the squared circle. And his fellow Bloodline members can see that brilliance as well, as main roster newcomer Solo Sikoa pointed out during an interview with Rosenberg Radio.

"Sami's like that little brother where, he's the loud brother and he's dancing all over the place but when he bumps into trouble, he runs right back to his older brothers for help. But Sami, he's like that, you know? But, like I said, man, he's one of those characters where it's one-in-a-million to have him around you. And he's in The Bloodline? So it don't get much better than that."

Though he might not have a long list of accolades symbolizing he's a top WWE superstar, Zayn has been a focal point of the main roster since he arrived in 2015, succeeding at everything the company has thrown at him, including rivalries and tag teams with his real-life best friend, Kevin Owens, The Artist Collective group alongside Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro, a storyline with "Jackass" star Johnny Knoxville, and even his recent conspiracy theorist/great liberator gimmick.