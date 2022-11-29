Pat McAfee's WWE WrestleMania Ring Gear Had Last Minute Change

Pat McAfee made his main roster in-ring debut on the grandest stage of them all — WrestleMania 38. McAfee took on Austin Theory in a singles match, which McAfee won by rolling up Theory for the pin. Directly after his match against Theory, then Chairman of the Board and CEO of WWE, Vince McMahon, decided to step in the ring against McAfee at the age of 76. This match would not last very long, as following a punt with a football to the stomach of McAfee, McMahon pinned the former Indianapolis Colt for the victory. While on "Notsam Wrestling," WWE gear designer Sarath Ton revealed McAfee's gear for the show of shows changed at the last minute.

"He had brought his stuff," Ton said. "He goes, 'Hey, is there anything you can do to help me to do to help make it a little more WrestleMania?' So, we just used like, jet black Swarovski crystals and really give it some sparkle. Because, at the end of the day, you can come up with the most elaborate wrestling-ey like, outfit for someone, but if it betrays the character, then you're kind of like, now, you're just playing wrestler. You're just playing dress up. So, you want to keep that same feel Pat has, but, you know, a little pizazz to it."

McAfee has been known to show much personality, whether that be in the ring or on commentary for WWE. McAfee is currently not traveling with WWE, as he is fulfilling another obligation he has as an analyst on ESPN's "College GameDay." McAfee's overall in-ring record on the main roster to this point stands at 2-1, with his most recent victory coming against Happy Corbin at SummerSlam 2022. McAfee also wrestled two matches in "NXT," however, he was unsuccessful in both.

If you use any quotes in this article, please credit "Notsam Wrestling," with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.