Triple H Makes Johnny Gargano's Son's WWE 'Debut' Official

Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae celebrated the birth of their first child earlier this year — a boy named Quill. With a newborn on the scene, both stars stayed away from wrestling for a bit; however, they have since both returned. Gargano made his re-entry first, appearing on the August 22 edition of "Raw." LeRae rejoined the fray just over a month later on the September 26 edition of "Raw."

Last night, LeRae and Gargano brought Quill to on "Raw," which officially marked his first-ever WWE event and were able to snag a picture of the boy with Triple H giving his much-sought-after point for the occasion. Gargano shared the photo on Twitter, writing, "We had to make it official last night.. No debut is complete without the @TripleH point! #NXTChamp2040 #WWERaw #BabyWrestling."

While heading up "NXT," Triple H would commonly take photos alongside talents who had just won titles, mostly after TakeOvers. Gargano himself has taken a number of these photos with Triple H as, during his time in "NXT," Gargano had the unique distinction of becoming the first Triple Crown Champion in "NXT" history — with the only other thus far being Adam Cole. Triple H has pointed at Gargano in pictures holding the "NXT" Championship as well as the North American Title. In the photo with Garganp and Tommaso Ciampa as "NXT" Tag Team Champions, Triple H can be seen shaking both of their hands.

Gargano has not tasted championship gold yet since his arrival to the "Raw" brand; neither has LeRae. Prior to her moving up to the main roster, LeRae also spent time in "NXT," winning the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championships once, alongside Indi Hartwell. Triple H took a photo with both women, as usual giving them the point, while they held the titles.