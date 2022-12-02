Booker T On If Cody Rhodes Should Feud With Roman Reigns When He Returns

Cody Rhodes returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38, defeating Seth Rollins on that night and at subsequent premium live events WrestleMania Backlash and Hell in a Cell. His violent Hell in a Cell match against Rollins saw him compete in the near 25-minute match with a torn pectoral muscle — a major injury that has caused the "American Nightmare" to not compete in the ring since June. Many have begun thinking about what feud Rhodes will enter into upon his return. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed his thoughts on the possibility of WWE running Rhodes versus Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

"I don't know if I'd come back with it that quick," Booker T said while on "The Hall of Fame." "I know that's the match that everybody wants to see. I know that's the match that we've been building up to. But, I don't know if I would want to put Cody in that situation fresh off an injury." Prior to tearing his pec in June, Rhodes had remained undefeated in WWE since his return, prevailing over talents such as Kevin Owens and The Miz.

Reigns has been the company's top champion for over 800 days and has headlined two straight WrestleManias in the process. Rhodes is not the only possible name for a WrestleMania 39 opponent for Reigns, as many have speculated that The Rock may appear to face off against the "Tribal Chief," being that WrestleMania is in Hollywood, California. The Rock versus Reigns has even been teased on "Young Rock" — a show about the early life of the "People's Champion."

