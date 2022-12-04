Famous Angles Pro Wrestling Fans Love To Rebook

Rebooking famous angles is the fan fiction of pro wrestling. What pro wrestling fan doesn't love to play the booker, and get inside the heads of Vince McMahon, Eric Bischoff, Paul Heyman, or Vince Russo? Okay, putting it like that sounds terrifying. Truth is, we don't want to get inside their heads, because we're convinced we're better bookers.

To be fair, pro wrestling is a pressure cooker of massive egos and intense working conditions that we don't have to deal with. We fans have the benefits of hindsight and the fact we're not dealing with 6'3" 280-pound neurotic narcissists operating on three hours of sleep who could bend us into pretzels. Even so, some famous booking decisions still leave us wondering: What were they thinking? We've scoured the internet to find the famous angles pro wrestling fans love to debate about the most and detail how fans would have done things differently. Are fans' booking ideas better than the pros or are we being completely unrealistic?