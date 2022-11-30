12 MJF Title Matches We'd Love To See Happen

In terms of commanding the audience's attention while on the microphone, few can do it as well as Eddie Kingston. From his unique voice to the gritty, often realistic nature of his promos, the man oozes charisma and relatability. His in-ring style is very much the same way, heavily predicated on old school holds and stiff offense.

He'd be a perfect foil for Maxwell, AEW's other gifted wordsmith. Much like Kingston, MJF is a performer that doesn't shoot for flashy moves or gif-worthy moments, but instead focuses on pure emotion. With just a few words and a well placed evil grin, MJF has brought crowds to the brink of rioting many times.

Much like Ric Flair versus Dusty Rhodes, we have the perfect representation of the common man versus an avatar for the top one percent. The promos alone are enough to get us salivating, especially given both have ample material to work with. Both men have also peppered past promos with references to their legitimate mental health issues, something that could also be worked into their feud. Both men often create extremely vocal crowd reactions separately, so combining them together is a match-up made in heaven.