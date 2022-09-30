12 Best AEW Dynamite Matches Of 2022 So Far

AEW's recent high marks can be attributed to many different talents, but at the top of the heap are CM Punk and Maxwell Jacob Friedman. Punk's 2021 return to the squared circle generated plenty of buzz, putting many potential dream matches on the table. Soon enough, he'd be mixing it up with old foes like Eddie Kingston and testing young stars such as Darby Allin and Powerhouse Hobbs. However, one name that everyone had on their list of dream encounters was MJF, who'd been on a hot streak. The idea of two of modern wrestling's greatest talkers trading barbs had countless fans salivating and when it occurred, it did not disappoint.

Following some extremely heated words, both men opted to have their first encounter on "Dynamite" in front of a ravenous Chicago crowd. Far from the flashiest of matchups, Punk and Friedman told an excellent in-ring story, predicated on some stellar selling from both men. The occasion was so special that Punk even busted out the Pepsi Plunge, his classic finisher move from his Ring Of Honor days. The tide soon turned however, when Wardlow showed at ringside and covertly slipped MJF the Dynamite diamond ring. This was enough for MJF to score the three count, much to the chagrin of those in attendance. A solid outing for both men and an important win for MJF, whose meteoric rise would only continue from there.