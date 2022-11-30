Mark Henry And Top AEW Stars Drop By Indianapolis Youth Outreach Center

Ever since Mark Henry joined AEW in 2021, one of his biggest contributions to the promotion is helping to expand their community outreach program, one of the main goals Henry had for AEW when joining. And with AEW in Indianapolis for another episode of "AEW Dynamite", Henry and several top AEW stars looked to continue to make an impact in Indy's local community.

On Twitter Monday evening, AEW star Swerve Strickland posted a photo of himself, Henry, Ricky Starks, and AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill at 100 Black Men of Indianapolis, Inc., with the following message.

"Thank you 100 Black Men Indy for having us!" Strickland tweeted.

Founded in 1984, 100 Black Men of Indianapolis is described on their website as "a youth development organization that helps several hundred youths each year through mentoring-based educational programs." In the 37 years, the organization has been around, 100 Black Men of Indy has raised over 2 million dollars in scholarships, and has partnered with several notable organizations, including PNC Bank, Walmart, Delta, FedEx, and Morgan Stanley.

While Henry will now resume his pre-main event interview duties on "AEW Rampage", Starks, Strickland, and Cargill will have some important things coming up. Starks will of course be challenging MJF for the AEW World Title at "AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming" in two weeks, while Cargill will hold a celebration tonight on "Dynamite."

As for Strickland, the former AEW World Tag Team Champion is likely to continue his ongoing story with Keith Lee, who looked to have had enough of Strickland following their loss to The Acclaimed at AEW Full Gear, though Strickland did convince Lee to have a conversation with him last week on "Dynamite."