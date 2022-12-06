Mojo Rawley Reveals Best Advice He Ever Received From Fandango

Mojo Rawley has been out of the ring for nearly two and a half years. Prior to his release in 2021, Rawley had been with WWE since 2012, wrestling on "NXT" before making his way to WWE's main roster in 2016. He and Zack Ryder, now known as Matt Cardona, were part of a tag team known as the Hype Bros, however, they would not find championship gold together as a team. While on Bobby Fish's "Undisputed Podcast," Rawley revealed advice former "NXT" Tag Team Champion Fandango gave to Rawley during his time in WWE regarding not winning titles.

"Fandango actually gave me some of the best advice I've ever gotten in the business," Rawley said. "He was just saying, 'It's not about who wins the most titles and who has the best runs here and there,' but he was like, 'It's about who, who can last the longest. How long can you survive?' Because he's like, 'Yes, you're going to be you might be a jobber in the most embarrassing way for two, three, five, six years. But, eventually, the fans are going to notice that. They're going to respect the fact that you hung in. The office is gonna see that. They're going to appreciate it. They're going to know that they have a solider on their hands and you will eventually get your run.'"

Although it wasn't a main event push, Rawley did find success off and on from late 2019 to early 2020, winning the 24/7 Championship seven times during that period. At the beginning of the pandemic, Rawley also found himself appearing on "WWE Raw" some weeks with Rob Gronkowski. Rawley's biggest WWE accolade was winning the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal in 2017 on the WrestleMania 33 pre-show, last eliminating Jinder Mahal.

