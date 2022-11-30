Former WWE Writer Believes The Bloodline Should Turn On Sami Zayn

Survivor Series WarGames may be in the rearview, but there could be fallout from the event for weeks and months to come. While Roman Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline emerged victorious from their WarGames match, it was due to the actions of Sami Zayn, who not only prevented the referee from counting the pin for Kevin Owens but also hit his one-time best friend with a low blow, allowing Jey Uso to score the pinfall.

In recent months, Zayn has seen his stock soar in WWE. If you ask former WWE writer and producer Freddie Prinze Jr., it's difficult to imagine Zayn finding this same level of success under Vince McMahon.

"He is the best thing in WWE," Prinze said on "Wrestling with Freddie." "It's not an indictment on Vince, but it is telling. He's not what Vince McMahon would push as a top-shelf talent. To see him get just one opportunity and become the single most over wrestler outside of MJF ... it's telling."

McMahon certainly showed over the years that he favored a physically bigger superstar to be his top guy. Whether it was Hulk Hogan, John Cena, or even Reigns. Zayn clearly doesn't fit that particular mold. Yet now that everything appears to be "Ucey" throughout The Bloodline, is it only a matter of time until his fortunes turn?

"Now would be the perfect time for them to turn on him," Prinze continued, "after he's completely earned their respect. They can stretch this out as long as they want, but it would be pretty crazy now if they turned him out and beat his ass. Because then we'd love Sami even more."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Wrestling with Freddie" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc for the transcription.