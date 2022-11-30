WWE Says Survivor Series WarGames Broke Multiple Records

Survivor Series WarGames is now in the history books, and it was nothing short of momentous. It was the WWE main roster debut of the WarGames match that had been seen in "NXT" since 2017, but that was not the only landmark the show broke.

Fightful Select reported that WWE sent out a memo to its executives within the company that outlined various records the premium live event had surpassed. The company "has been optimistic internally about the performance of WWE Survivor Series WarGames," with the event purportedly being "the most-viewed Survivor Series on record, jumping 46% vs. 2021's edition of the show."

The live gate was said to be the biggest one that WWE has ever seen for both Survivor Series and the city of Boston, and merchandise sales at the TD Garden were not only up 20 percent from last year, but the highest in the history of the premium live event. Ratings based on the enjoyment of fans "popped 48% vs. last year" (though Fightful noted it's not known how this was measured", and "social media video views were up year over year, with the TikTok of Roman Reigns sending Sami Zayn into the match garnering 13 million views alone."

WWE will look to make history once again with the final premium live event on its 2022 calendar. The upcoming inaugural men's and women's Iron Survivor Challenge matches will be featured at "NXT" Deadline on December 10, with Carmelo Hayes, Grayson Waller, J.D. McDonagh, Joe Gacy, Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade, Kiana James, and Zoey Stark all being announced as competitors so far.