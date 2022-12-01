MJF Unveils AEW World Championship Variant

Last night on "AEW Dynamite," Maxwell Jacob Friedman spoke for the first time since capturing the AEW World Championship from Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley at Full Gear. In the main event of that pay-per-view on November 19, MJF received assistance from BCC's William Regal, who passed "The Salt of the Earth" a pair of brass knuckles, which ultimately allowed him to defeat Moxley and secure his first major championship in AEW.

While we didn't hear from MJF in the immediate aftermath of his triumph last week — MJF was apparently too busy — the three-time "Dynamite" Diamond Ring winner did make his way to Indianapolis last night for "Dynamite" to explain how his alliance with Regal was formed after them not seeing eye to eye over the years. After revealing that Regal reached out to him via email after MJF was attacked by The Firm, which ultimately led to more private meetings between the pair to devise their plan to outsmart Moxley at Full Gear, MJF turned his attention to a podium set up behind him in the ring. Moments later, "The Salt of the Earth" proceeded to drop the original AEW World Championship outside the ring, describing it as "garbage," and unveiled his own Burberry version of the belt and named it "The Big Burberry Belt," or "Triple B" for short.

After revealing the new version of the title, MJF continued on with his promo, verbally attacking fans and a handful of WWE Hall of Famers before blindsiding Regal with a pair of brass knuckles. As a result, Regal was stretchered out of the arena, leaving fans wondering where MJF's self-titled "reign of terror" goes next.