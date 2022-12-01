Dakota Kai Accepts New WWE Moniker

Dakota Kai teamed with Bayley, Nikki Cross, Rhea Ripley, and IYO SKY to take on Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Becky Lynch, and Mia Yim at Survivor Series: WarGames on November 26. Although she came out on the losing end, Kai delivered a standout performance and said recently that she'd be happy to be known as Ms. WarGames.

"It's very grueling. There's no way you can even prepare for a match like this," Kai said on the "Getting Over: Wrestling Podcast." "I was worried about being in there so long this year because I haven't been in anything that big since returning back. So, I was like, 'Oh God, I hope my cardio holds up.' ... There's so many different elements to a match like that, that I love, you know? There's a lot moving pieces. There's two rings and a cage and weapons. There are so many things you can play around with and I love that unpredictable element of a WarGames match. And I'll take the moniker of Ms. WarGames."

Kai and SKY are the only two women to be involved in all four women's WarGames matches, although Kai did not actually enter the match in her first WarGames experience. As she started to make her way to the ring, Kai turned around and attacked Tegan Nox in one of the most memorable heel turns in "NXT" history. Despite her and Nox not entering the match, their team, which included Candice LeRae and Rhea Ripley, got the win. In 2020, Kai was on the winning side again, as she, LeRae, Raquel Gonzalez, and Toni Storm defeated Ember Moon, Shotzi Blackheart, SKY, and Ripley.

WarGames 2021 saw Kai lose her first WarGames match, as she and Toxic Attraction were defeated by SKY, Kay Lee Ray, Gonzalez, and Cora Jade.