On-Site Note Regarding AEW Dynamite Crowd's Reaction To The Elite

We are now three matches into the best-of-seven series between The Elite's Kenny Omega and Matt & Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks versus Death Triangle's Pac and Rey Fenix & Pent El Zero Miedo of The Lucha Bros for the AEW Trios Tag Team Championships. Death Triangle currently leads with a 2-1 advantage, but last night's win on behalf of The Elite received a pretty lackluster response from the audience in attendance, according to notes from PWInsider.

Fans watching in person gave "very muted reactions" to the teams as they entered the arena, and it didn't change up much throughout the match. The Elite got a mix of cheers and boos at times with "people seeming apathetic" toward the trio, while Death Triangle was left with no reaction. Specifically, the conclusion where several false finishes and big moves occurred before a surprise roll-up pin was said to have "left the crowd very flat."

Fans in attendance at AEW Full Gear and the following Wednesday's "Dynamite" were very passionate with their chanting, so this week's interactions come as a surprise. At Full Gear in Newark, New Jersey, an audible "f*** CM Punk!" chant was heard, while that next Wednesday, in Punk's hometown of Chicago, Illinois, "f*** The Elite" chants rang out. This week, neither of those chants were utilized.

This all stems from an incident that occurred backstage in September, following the AEW All Out media scrum that went down after the pay-per-view. Inflammatory comments by then-AEW World Champion CM Punk led to a reported brawl backstage that left several people away from AEW television for weeks, including Punk who still hasn't returned to television and possibly never will. The Elite recently revealed that they had resumed backstage roles weeks ago but officially returned to television on November 19.