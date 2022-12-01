WWE NIL Recruit Tank Ledger Reveals How He Got Unique Name

WWE recently instituted a NIL program that allows certain college athletes to make the transition from college sports to professional wrestling if they so choose. One college star who has seemingly decided to wrestle for WWE – part of WWE's inaugural NIL class – is Joe Spivak, now known as Tank Ledger. Ledger stepped between the ropes for a few matches on "Level Up."

Names can be used to elevate wrestlers into stars, and Tank Ledger certainly does stand out — reminiscent of one-time WCW almost-champion Tank Abbott. While appearing on "NIL Now," Ledger revealed who told him to use Tank in his name. "There's a process that goes into it, but you get a say," Ledger said. "I've got to give some credit to my Pops. I was swirling around with a lot of names ... One he was constantly pushing for was Tank, Tank, Tank. He just loved that, whether it was a first or last name, whether it was just Tank."

In the past, quite a few WWE talents have stated finding their name was a process. Ledger described his and revealed how easy it was actually to land on his new persona. "I submitted my list," Ledger said. "Our creative team wants you to resonate with your name; it wants to be personal, it wants to be authentic. They sent me back Tank. They're like, 'What do you think about Tank Ledger?' I'm like, 'Sign me up.' So, it was very easy for me. I was very lucky that I was able to with a name I truly like and truly resonate with."