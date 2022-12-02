WWE NXT Star Believes Mandy Rose's V-Trigger Outshines Kenny Omega's

Kenny Omega is often described by fans as one of the best wrestlers in the world, regularly putting on performances in the ring that wow audiences in cities spanning the globe. Whether it be diving over the top, connecting with various technical moves, or going back and forth in a brawl, the AEW star can seemingly do it all. One of his top moves is the V-Trigger, which is a devastating knee strike to the face, but he's not the only wrestler to use it.

"WWE NXT" superstar Mandy Rose also has that in her arsenal, and it is a move that the Toxic Attraction leader also makes look devastating. While she might not get the same plaudits as The Elite's "Cleaner," fellow WWE talent Edris Enofe believes that she hits the V-Trigger better than the former AEW World Champion. He took to Twitter to praise Rose for reaching 400 days as the "NXT" Women's Champion, while sharing a video of her connecting with the move as he said, "Congrats to @WWE_MandyRose on 400 days as champ! Reminder that she hits this move better than Kenny, and I'm dead serious."

Congrats to @WWE_MandyRose on 400 days as champ! 👏🏾👏🏾

Reminder that she hits this move better than Kenny, and Iâ€™m dead serious https://t.co/qiHFhNWTIF — EDRIS 2.0 (@Edris_Enofe) December 1, 2022

Rose may not have responded to Enofe, but she seemingly confirmed her agreement by liking the tweet, meanwhile, Omega has not responded to it at all. No matter who fans think uses the move best, both of them are thriving in the business right now. Rose is dominating as the "NXT" Women's Champion, while Omega has recently returned to the ring following the All Out incident and is involved in a best-of-seven series alongside The Young Bucks against Death Triangle.