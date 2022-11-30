Mandy Rose Hits Impressive Milestone As WWE NXT Women's Champion

Transitioning from the main roster to "NXT" has been a smashing success for Mandy Rose. Today, the leader of Toxic Attraction reached 400 consecutive days as "NXT" Women's Champion. Rose's reign is the third-longest in the history of the title and she's 17 days away from passing Shayna Baszler for second place. Asuka has the record for the longest reign as "NXT" Women's Champion at 522 days.

Rose won the "NXT" Women's Championship at a special Halloween Havoc edition of "NXT" in 2020 by defeating Raquel Gonzalez. Since winning the title, Rose has made 10 successful title defenses. Rose's most recent defense occurred on the November 15 edition of "NXT" in a bout that saw her defeat Alba Fyre in a Last Woman Standing match with the help of Isla Dawn, who made her debut in "NXT."

Rose has also successfully defended the championship against the likes of Dakota Kai, Zoey Stark, Wendy Choo, and Roxanne Perez, receiving help from time to time from Toxic Attraction stablemates Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. Perhaps Rose's most prominent defense was in a fatal four-way against Io Shirai, Kay Lee Ray, and Cora Jade. The match took place at Stand & Deliver in Dallas hours before Night One of WrestleMania 38

Rose also has the distinction of being the last "NXT UK" Women's Champion, as she defeated Meiko Satomura and Blair Davenport in a triple threat match at Worlds Collide 2022 in September. Both Rose's "NXT" and Satomura's "NXT UK" championships were on the line.