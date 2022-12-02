Backstage AEW News On William Regal's Booking And MJF's Next Feud

All signs are pointing to the most recent episode of "AEW Dynamite" being William Regal's final appearance with the company as he is reportedly WWE-bound. While that remains to be confirmed, Tony Khan certainly got the most out of the Englishman in his final moments if that was the case. Regal turned on his fellow Blackpool Combat Club member Jon Moxley at Full Gear to help MJF become the AEW World Champion, only for MJF to stab him in the back on Wednesday, punching him in the back of the head with Regal's knuckle dusters.

While seeing Regal stretchered out drew emotions out of the fans and got heat on the new champion, according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter there were different ideas debated about what to do with him. While all ideas ultimately ended with MJF holding the gold, there was one favored by several key people within the company.

Some favored Regal to turn with MJF on Moxley and then be turned back on, which is what happened, seemingly setting up a future feud between MJF and Bryan Danielson on the way out. However, other ideas didn't feature Regal as heavily as he has been, although even people with that belief felt he had to be written out of the company in some fashion. The end result has always been to get Danielson as the next big contender, and that is likely what has been achieved.

AEW has tapped into Danielson's legitimate friendship with Regal, as he hit the ring immediately after MJF punched him, and even traveled with Regal in the ambulance. He will now likely seek revenge, while it remains to be seen if Regal is mentioned again on AEW television, or when he will make his return to WWE. Right now, it is unknown what type of role he would be taking up for his old employers, whether that be back on television, backstage, or, more likely, some combination of both.