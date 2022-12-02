Former WWE Official Praises AEW's Booking Of William Regal's Exit

AEW shocked the world this week when MJF turned on the man who helped him become the AEW World Champion at Full Gear, striking William Regal in the back of the head with the brass knuckles that led to him winning the gold in the first place. This was seemingly done to write Regal out of the company completely, as the Blackpool Combat Club star appears to be heading back to WWE shortly.

However, the segment was met with mixed reviews, as some fans felt that MJF's promo went on too long, or that the immediate turn didn't make much sense considering Regal had only just stabbed Jon Moxley in the back. However, during his "Reffin Rant" on Twitter, former WWE official Jimmy Korderas labeled the segment "a masterpiece," making it clear he appreciated the angle.

"When they do take their time to tell a story, it does come off well," Korderas said. "They took their time telling the story with escorting William Regal out on the stretcher, they went to commercial they came back and they were still on that story, they gave it time to marinate to breathe and really absorb, the audience bought right into it." Even though Korderas was a big fan of the details that AEW put in, that didn't mean that the veteran referee couldn't find something he would change. "The only complaint I have is that segment should have ended the show, as much as I don't mind the car-crash television with the six-man match," he said.

