Kurt Angle Doesn't Think WWE Star Is Being Utilized Like They Were Under Vince McMahon

Saying WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle had a great wrestling career is like saying NBA star Chris Paul probably didn't want to go on social media this past week; you're stating the obvious. As such, when the former Olympic gold medalist and multi-time world champion says he sees talent in someone, it holds a lot of weight.

In an interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda, Angle revealed that he sees something in WWE United States Champion Austin Theory. In fact, he sees a lot of himself in Theory, but he also believes things have changed for the 25-year-old since Vince McMahon's retirement as WWE Chairman.

"I know that they're not utilizing him as much as they were when Vince was there," Angle said. "I'm impressed by this kid, and I understand why Vince McMahon loved him so much. He's the whole thing. He has everything.

"He can talk, he's got a great look, he can wrestle. This kid was groomed by Vince McMahon when he started, and rightfully so. That's what Vince did with me as well. And I think this kid has a huge future. He's going to be a dominating wrestler in the future."

Even with McMahon gone, things are on an upswing for Theory, who captured the U.S. Title last week at Survivor Series: WarGames by defeating Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins in a triple threat match. The victory occurred shortly after Theory dropped his long-time "selfie" gimmick in favor of a more serious persona following his failed Money in the Bank cash-in on an episode of "Monday Night Raw."

