The Bloodline References NBA Star On WWE SmackDown

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is not only known for his athletic prowess on the basketball court, but he's also a master hand-shaker. However, the multi-time NBA Champion now has some competition in the field of handshake artistry.

On this past Friday's edition of "WWE SmackDown," The Usos and Sami Zayn paid homage to James's complicated handshake technique, celebrating their new-found camaraderie with a high-five, much to the chagrin of fellow Bloodline member Solo Sikoa. The official WWE on Fox Twitter account has given James 24 hours to respond.

Zayn's road to being welcomed as a member of The Bloodline has been a long and winding one. Initially a vocal supporter of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Zayn was made an "honorary Uce," much to the frustration of Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jey Uso.

Jey finally came around to his brother Jimmy and his cousin Roman's admiration for Zayn, after Zayn helped the Bloodline win the recent WarGames match against Drew McIntrye, The Brawling Brutes, and Zayn's former friend Kevin Owens at WWE Survivor Series WarGames.

According to a recent interview, Reigns himself says that he pushed to extend Zayn's interactions with The Bloodline, leading to his long tenure as something of a mascot for "The Tribal Chief" and his family, as well as the feud with Zayn's former-friend Owens. This comes after a landmark WrestleMania match between Zayn and Jackass star Johnny Knoxville, which raised Zayn's profile and was touted as one of the highlights of the weekend.