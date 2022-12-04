Edge Praises AEW Stars Who Returned From Injury

Edge's return to the professional wrestling world at the 2020 Royal Rumble is one of the most surprising moments in WWE history after a nine-year retirement that was forced due to injury. However, the Rated-R Superstar is not the only talent who has returned from seemingly career-ending injuries with Bryan Danielson being the first to do that, and since then several have followed suit.

Edge quickly reacted to a social media post that was pointing out the returns of him, Danielson, and the most recent of the bunch – Saraya. While he made it clear that he was proud of the other two wrestlers, he also gave credit to another wrestler who has stepped back from retirement.

He tweeted, "Pretty damn cool. We all fought for it. Kudos to Saraya and Bryan. Absolute beasts. Let's include @Christian4Peeps in this. I feel like he's come back at such a high-level people sleep on the fact he was retired for 7 years."

Of course, Christian Cage first made his return inside a WWE ring at the 2021 Royal Rumble, which led to an emotional moment where he reunited with his best friend and former tag team partner Edge. However, he ended up deciding to sign with AEW where he has continued working inside the ring sporadically, primarily appearing in a managerial role.

When it comes to Edge, the WWE Hall Of Famer has teased the idea that 2023 could be his final year in professional wrestling, which is something that fellow veteran Dustin Rhodes confirmed for himself recently. Edge had claimed that he would like to retire when WWE returns to Toronto next summer, but it remains to be seen whether or not that will take place.